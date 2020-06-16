70% of digital health execs concerned about ONC's upcoming info blocking rule deadlines

Seventy percent of CIOs and digital health executives are concerned about meeting the upcoming Nov. 2 deadline for ONC's information blocking provisions, according to a June 15 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives survey.

For its report, CHIME surveyed almost 200 of its digital healthcare executive members between May 16 and June 1 about the benefits of telehealth during the pandemic and their thoughts about ONC's upcoming information blocking regulations, which the agency extended its compliance deadline to Nov. 2 in response to the pandemic.

Executives that participated in the survey are from organizations including academic medical centers, critical access hospitals, multi-hospital systems and specialty hospitals.

Four survey insights:

1. More than 45 percent of members said they were "extremely" or "very" concerns about meeting upcoming federal deadlines on information blocking, the practice or interfering with or preventing access and exchange of electronic health information. Twenty-five percent of members said they were concerned.

2. About 7 percent of members said they have not had time to learn about the deadlines because they were too busy spending time on their COVID-19 response efforts.

3. Of the healthcare organizations surveyed, 73 percent had conducted less than 25 virtual visits per day prior to the pandemic. After the pandemic began, 84 percent of organizations are now conducting more than 50 virtual visits per day.

4. Based on their respective COVID-19 responses, nearly 80 percent of organizations suggested telehealth needs more funding and more than 60 percent support more funding for remote monitoring.

