7 things to know about New York's new vaccine rule

Listen
New York City will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter bars, restaurants and other venues. Here are seven things to know about the new rule and the tech behind it, according to an Aug. 4 MIT Technology Review report.
Seven things to know:
- As part of the city's Key to NYC Pass program, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that starting Sept. 13, proof of at least one vaccine dose is required to enter or work at select indoor facilities, such as Broadway theaters, gyms, bars and restaurants.
- Essential shops, such as grocery stores, will remain open regardless of vaccination status.
- About 66 percent of the city's adults are fully vaccinated, and city officials are expecting the new rule to bump that number up.
- Acceptable proof of vaccination includes the state's Excelsior Pass. The app, which was developed in partnership with IBM, has been downloaded by at least 2 million New Yorkers. App users have reportedly encountered glitches, and there have been data privacy concerns issued.
- If New Yorkers don't want to use the Excelsior Pass, they can use a new app released by the city, NYC COVID Safe. The app offers fewer features than its state counterpart. It stores an image of the vaccine record, which works well for people who were vaccinated outside of the state. However, the report said there are concerns about how the app makes it "remarkably easy to falsify credentials."
- The paper card issued by the CDC can also suffice as evidence of vaccination.
- It's still unclear how the rule will work for children under 12, who are too young to be eligible for the vaccine. Mr. de Blasio said more information with specifics will be released in mid-August.