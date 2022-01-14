7 recent M&A and investment deals in digital health

Only two weeks into 2022, mergers, acquisitions and investments in the digital health space have been frequent. Here are seven recent deals in digital health as reported by Becker's, starting with the most recent.

1. Blockchain health firm Avaneer Health closed a $50 million funding round. The firm launched in June 2021 with significant investments from its founders: Aetna, Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, Health Care Service Corp., IBM, The PNC Financial Services and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.





2. Digital mental health platform Headspace Health acquired artificial intelligence-powered company Sayana. Sayana's app uses an AI assistant to encourage users to track their moods and make connections with what might cause them.





3. DexCare, an operating system that manages health system capacity and demand across all lines of care, closed a $50 million series B funding round. The organizations investing in Renton, Wash.-based DexCare include Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham.





4. Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade acquired Iris Healthcare. Aledade and will roll Iris into a new health services unit that aims to help practices lower patient costs and improve health outcomes.





5. Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman, closed a $200 million series C funding round.





6. Medically Home, a "hospital-at-home" company, received $110 million in a new funding round from investors including Baxter International, Cardinal Health, Global Medical Response, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente.





7. Google has acquired Israel-based cybersecurity startup Siemplify, which provides security orchestration, automation and response services, to improve its cloud security.