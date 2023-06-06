63 IT job openings at Wellstar, NYU Langone and Loma Linda

Despite the slowdown in the tech labor market, top health systems are still searching for IT talent.
Here are three top health systems hiring IT talent:
- Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health has 24 open IT-related positions, including roles as EHR application specialist, IT applications specialist and visualization developer.
- Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has 11 open IT-related positions, including roles as security engineer, Epic infrastructure supervisor and clinical informatics specialist.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health has 28 open IT positions, including roles as lead network security engineer, healthcare IT project manager and IT support specialist.