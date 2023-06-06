63 IT job openings at Wellstar, NYU Langone and Loma Linda

Noah Schwartz -

Despite the slowdown in the tech labor market, top health systems are still searching for IT talent.

Here are three top health systems hiring IT talent:

 

  1. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health has 24 open IT-related positions, including roles as EHR application specialist, IT applications specialist and visualization developer. 
  1. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has 11 open IT-related positions, including roles as security engineer, Epic infrastructure supervisor and clinical informatics specialist.

  2. New York City-based NYU Langone Health has 28 open IT positions, including roles as lead network security engineer, healthcare IT project manager and IT support specialist.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars