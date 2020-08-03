5 hospitals, health systems seeking IT execs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Mount Sinai Hospital (Chicago): Vice President, Chief Information Officer
- Community Health Systems (Tucson, Ariz.): Chief Information Officer
- One Brooklyn Health System (New York City): Chief Information Officer
- Memorial Hospital (Logansport, Ind.): Chief Innovation Officer
- Ruby Valley Medical Center (Sheridan, Mont.): Information Systems Director
