5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022

Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022.

Microsoft completed its $19.7 billion acquisition of AI speech recognition company Nuance. By combining the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare with Nuance’s medical dictation and transcription tools, Microsoft aims to extend ambient clinical intelligence and other Microsoft cloud services to the healthcare industry.



Athenahealth was acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion. Athenahealth's current management team will continue to lead the company.



Google reached a deal to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion. With the acquisition, Google aims to bolster its cloud unit with more cybersecurity offerings to protect businesses across industries that have seen an increase in attacks on their systems. The deal is expected to close later this year.



Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM is poised to acquire Cloudmed, an AI-based RCM platform, in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. The companies expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2022.



IBM reached a deal with investment firm Francisco Partners to sell its data and assets from Watson Health, which might be an effort to streamline IBM's operations and focus the company on cloud computing. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed and it is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.