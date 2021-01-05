4 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking IT execs
Here are four hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Connecticut Children's (Hartford) is seeking a CIO.
- CommonSpirit Health (Houston) is seeking a director of clinical informatics.
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.) is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) is seeking a clinical informatics lead.
More articles on health IT:
Amazon's 4 latest health-related job openings
Why CIOs are gaining more influence in front-office decision making in 2021
Amazon may offer primary care to other employers & 9 other health IT notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.