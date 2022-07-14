4 health systems cutting IT jobs

Many health systems are considering job cuts and layoffs, particularly among nonclinical staff, amid financial challenges and outsourcing functions.

Here are four health systems that eliminated IT jobs since September.

1. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, said in early July it would lay off 567 IT workers after outsourcing functions to Accenture, a professional service company. The health system plans to keep the IT workers on the payroll until Jan. 3 and give them an opportunity to train for other jobs within the system.

2. Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System reported in May that it would lay off 105 workers, primarily in nonclinical roles including IT, financial services and human resources. The affected employees received severance packages, assistance and coaching to find other employment. St. Charles' layoffs come after the health system reported a 6.7 percent operating loss through April 2022, The Lund Report reported May 18.

3. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health cut 34 jobs in March, mainly positions in IT and other corporate services, according to a local NBC affiliate. The health system cited financial challenges for the job cuts and said the affected employees would receive severance packages and outplacement services.

4. St. Louis-based Ascension's IT subsidiary, Ascension Technologies, outsourced around 330 tech jobs in 2021. Many of the affected employees were working remotely and could apply for other positions within Ascension Technologies or the new vendor taking over IT functions for the system.