4 areas where clinical IT leaders plan to increase tech spending

Eighty-five percent of clinical and IT clinical leaders expect their health systems to increase spending on technologies and health IT tools as organizations look for more ways to automate.
Tech advisory firm IDC and Redox posted a survey July 18 analyzing insights of 205 IT executives at U.S.-based healthcare organizations and found areas in which they foresee tech spending in 2023 and 2024 to increase:
- Telehealth and remote patient monitoring: Forty-three percent of respondents see the majority of increased IT spending going towards telehealth and RPM.
- Cloud computing: Thirty-three percent of respondents said increased IT spending will go towards cloud computing.
- AI for clinical applications: Twenty-eight percent of respondents said increased IT spending will go towards cloud computing.
- IT operations: Twenty-eight percent of respondents said increased IT spending will go towards cloud computing.