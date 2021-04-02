3 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for digital parenting and pediatric monitoring platform Owlet.



Ron Fuschillo was named senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. He most recently served as vice president and CIO of Renown Health in Reno, Nev.



Amazon has selected Adam Selipsky as the CEO of its Amazon Web Services division. Mr. Selipsky is the current CEO of data-visualization software maker Tableau and a former Amazon executive, according to CNBC.

