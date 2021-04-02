3 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for digital parenting and pediatric monitoring platform Owlet.
- Ron Fuschillo was named senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. He most recently served as vice president and CIO of Renown Health in Reno, Nev.
- Amazon has selected Adam Selipsky as the CEO of its Amazon Web Services division. Mr. Selipsky is the current CEO of data-visualization software maker Tableau and a former Amazon executive, according to CNBC.
More articles on health IT:
8 things that make Amazon Care unique from competitors
9 numbers that show how big Walmart's role in healthcare is
What tests of each state's vaccine website reveal: 10 key findings
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.