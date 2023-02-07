2 California law firms file suit against GoodRx, Meta, Google for healthcare data sharing

GoodRx, Meta, Criteo and Google are facing two lawsuits in the Northern District of California for allegedly sharing customer health data with third parties, Politico reported Feb. 6.

The lawsuits, brought by two California law firms, allege that the companies violated users' privacy rights, common privacy law and California-specific laws.

The move comes shortly after the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department filed a first-of-its-kind proposed order against GoodRx for "failing to notify consumers and others of its unauthorized disclosures of consumers' personal health information."

If a federal court approves, GoodRx will pay the $1.5 million civil penalty — which it has already agreed to — and will be banned from "sharing user health data with applicable third parties for advertising purposes."