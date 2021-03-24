12 state AGs pen letter to Facebook, Twitter urging removal of anti-vaxxers
A group of 12 state attorneys general sent a letter March 24 to the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, urging the companies to purge their social media platforms of misinformation spread by users that share anti-vaccine content.
Digital media research groups estimated that 12 "anti-vaxxers" personal accounts as of March 10 have accounted for 65 percent of the public anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the state attorneys general wrote.
"Given 'anti-vaxxers'' reliance on your platforms, you are uniquely positioned to prevent the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines that poses a direct threat to the health and safety of millions of Americans in our states and that will prolong our road to recovery," the group wrote.
In a statement shared with CNBC March 24, a Facebook spokesperson said the platform has taken down more than 2 million pieces of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines since February and is "now rolling out labels to any post that discusses vaccines."
Here are the 12 state AGs who signed the letter:
- Kathleen Jennings (Delaware)
- Tom Miller (Iowa)
- Maura Healy (Massachusetts)
- Dana Nessel (Michigan)
- Keith Ellison (Minnesota)
- Letta James (New York)
- Joshua Stein (North Carolina)
- Ellen Rosenblum (Oregon)
- Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania)
- Peter Neronha (Rhode Island)
- Mark Herring (Virginia)
