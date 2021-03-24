12 state AGs pen letter to Facebook, Twitter urging removal of anti-vaxxers

A group of 12 state attorneys general sent a letter March 24 to the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, urging the companies to purge their social media platforms of misinformation spread by users that share anti-vaccine content.

Digital media research groups estimated that 12 "anti-vaxxers" personal accounts as of March 10 have accounted for 65 percent of the public anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the state attorneys general wrote.

"Given 'anti-vaxxers'' reliance on your platforms, you are uniquely positioned to prevent the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines that poses a direct threat to the health and safety of millions of Americans in our states and that will prolong our road to recovery," the group wrote.

In a statement shared with CNBC March 24, a Facebook spokesperson said the platform has taken down more than 2 million pieces of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines since February and is "now rolling out labels to any post that discusses vaccines."

Here are the 12 state AGs who signed the letter:

Kathleen Jennings (Delaware)

Tom Miller (Iowa)

Maura Healy (Massachusetts)

Dana Nessel (Michigan)

Keith Ellison (Minnesota)

Letta James (New York)

Joshua Stein (North Carolina)

Ellen Rosenblum (Oregon)

Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania)

Peter Neronha (Rhode Island)

Mark Herring (Virginia)

More articles on health IT:

Uber expands prescription deliveries to 37 more states

AstraZeneca's callout by data and safety review board a rarity

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.