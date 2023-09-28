11 healthcare startups on the rise, per LinkedIn

LinkedIn released its seventh annual LinkedIn Top Startups list on Sept. 27. The annual list ranks 50 emerging U.S. companies.
Here are the 11 healthcare companies that made the list:
- Cohere Health: A company that automates prior authorization for healthcare services.
- Charlie Health: A virtual health company that provides mental health services for teens and young adults.
- Grow Therapy: A mental healthcare company for therapists.
- Kindbody: A fertility clinic network that offers fertility benefits packages to large employers.
- Mindbloom: A mental healthcare company.
- Path: A telehealth company that connects licensed therapists and psychiatric clinicians to patients.
- Truveta: A company that analyzes EHRs from more than 30 healthcare systems for research and drug development.
- Equip: A company that connects consumers seeking eating disorder treatment with a virtual care team.
- Plume: A company that provides virtual healthcare services for the transgender community.
- Pearl Health: The company uses health and demographic data to provide independent primary care providers insights on which of their patients are most likely to need their attention.
- Octave: Provides mental healthcare plans.