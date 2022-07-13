Robert Wood Johnson Foundation releases new health equity framework

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has released a new health equity framework, titled Raising the Bar, for use by healthcare organizations, according to a July 12 press release.

To create the framework, a coalition of partners, led by the National Alliance to impact the Social Determinants of Health (NASDOH) generated ideas, gathered evidence and input from leaders in the field to create the five overarching principles of the framework. The stewardship council for its creation included Bruce Broussard, president and CEO of Humana, Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Salt Lake City based Intermountain Healthcare and Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

The framework includes five key principles critical for healthcare organizations to raise the bar on health equity and defines the four positions in which health organizations can act from, including provider, employer, partner and advocate.

Here are the five guiding principles of the framework: