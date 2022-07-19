Global pharmaceutical group urges equitable vaccine access before next pandemic

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations pressed global leaders to plan better distribution practices for lower income countries in future pandemics.

The recommendations were published July 19 in the Berlin Declaration. To bolster global health emergency readiness, IFPMA advised leaders to invest more in the pharmaceutical industry, streamline manufacturing power by agreeing to reverse export bans and proactively plan for equitable distribution of "pandemic products."

"During COVID-19, efforts to achieve equitable access were not fully realized because of inadequate upfront procurement financing and a lack of country readiness which still inhibits the vaccines from getting to every arm that needs it," the statement says.

The IFPMA spotlighted priority populations in lower income countries. In May, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, an initiative led by the World Health Organization, said "only 16% of people in low-income countries have received a single vaccine dose — compared to 80% in high-income countries."

To close this gap in equity, the Berlin Declaration calls on G7, G20 and all stakeholders to implement the recommendations.