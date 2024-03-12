Dermatologist group rejects DEI rollback

The American Academy of Dermatology has rejected a proposal to end its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, NBC News reported March 11.

Dermatologists had recently introduced a resolution to end the AAD's current DEI efforts — with the intention of adopting a more inclusive policy in its place — citing concerns about the politicization of DEI work and increased antisemitism.

The medical association's advisory board voted to reject the resolution and expand DEI efforts at its annual meeting in San Diego on March 10.

"We celebrate diversity in all forms including, but not limited to, religious, ethnic, cultural, gender, and racial identities and aim to improve disparities in healthcare," academy President Terrence Cronin Jr., MD, told NBC News. "We are ardent opponents of any form of antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, and racism of any kind."

Dermatology is the second-least diverse medical specialty behind orthopedics, according to a 2020 study published in Clinics in Dermatology. As part of its DEI efforts, the AAD runs a mentorship program for medical students from underrepresented groups. The association has also partnered with Johnson & Johnson to more than double the number of dermatology residents from Black, Latino and Indigenous communities by 2027.





