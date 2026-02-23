Zepbound beats Novo Nordisk’s experimental GLP-1 in head-to-head trial

A Novo Nordisk-led study comparing CagriSema, its GLP-1 drug candidate for obesity, found that Eli Lilly’s Zepbound resulted in greater weight loss.

The open-label, head-to-head trial analyzed the average weight loss among adults who received weekly injections of either CagriSema or Zepbound. After 84 weeks, the CagriSema group achieved a 20.2% reduction in weight, compared to the 23.6% weight loss with Zepbound.

Novo Nordisk announced the phase 3 trial results Feb. 23. The trial included 809 adults with obesity and at least one comorbidity, according to the Denmark-based drugmaker.

This trial is part of a multi-part clinical study on CagriSema including about 4,600 adults with obesity or overweight.

In December, Novo Nordisk submitted CagriSema to the FDA for approval, and the drugmaker said a decision is expected by late 2026.