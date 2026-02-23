Eli Lilly launches new form of Zepbound

Eli Lilly has launched a multidose version of its blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound that gives patients a month’s worth of treatment in a single injection pen.

On Feb. 23, the drugmaker said the FDA approved a label expansion for Zepbound (tirzepatide) to include the four-dose, single-patient-use KwikPen. The device contains four weekly doses, reducing the number of pens patients need each month compared with single-dose injectors.



The KwikPen will be available by prescription for self-paying patients through LillyDirect, Eli LIlly’s direct-to-consumer platform. Prices start at $299 per month for the lowest dose. Patients choosing the self-pay option can access all approved doses in either the multidose pen or single dose vial at the same price, the company said.

Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Zepbound, is also marketed by Lilly as Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes. Lilly already offers a KwikPen device for Mounjaro.