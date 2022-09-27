Yale New Haven Health still eyeing 3 new hospitals despite recent job cuts

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System is currently standing by plans to buy three new hospitals despite recently eliminating jobs and forecasting a significant operating loss, according to a Sept. 26 report from the New Haven Register.

In February, Yale New Haven Health announced its intent to acquire the three hospitals, which are owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

The health system eliminated 155 management positions on Sept. 23. And, according to Yale New Haven leadership, the system expects a loss of about $300 million in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

However, Vin Petrini, Yale New Haven Health System senior vice president, said acquiring the three hospitals is a part of the health system's strategy to continue to grow access for patients across the state and that it’s important to its financial circumstances.

"We're really taking a very careful look at the opportunity, assessing it from both financial but importantly a patient-care perspective. Then we’ll make a determination on whether to move forward or not," said Mr. Petrini.