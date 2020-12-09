White House unveils $916B stimulus proposal

The White House unveiled a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal Dec. 8, which is slightly larger than a bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal released Dec. 1.

The offer was from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Included in the proposal are robust liability protections for hospitals as well as funds for vaccine distribution and the revival of the Paycheck Protection Program, according to The New York Times.

The proposal also includes a $600 direct payment to Americans, but does not revive a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the proposal, calling the reduction in money for unemployment benefits "unacceptable," according to The Financial Times.



"I look forward to achieving bipartisan agreement so we can provide this critical economic relief to American workers, families and businesses," Mr. Mnuchin said in a statement.

