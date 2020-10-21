White House looks at cutting COVID-19 aid in 4 'anarchist' cities

The White House is considering cutting millions of dollars for COVID-19 aid, HIV treatment, screenings for newborns and other programs in New York, Portland, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, four cities President Donald Trump has deemed "anarchist jurisdictions," according to Politico.

In an order issued in September, the president called on federal agencies to reduce funding to jurisdictions that promote "lawlessness" and "disempower" police. An HHS list obtained by Politico offers details on the administration's efforts to comply with the order.

HHS sent a list to the White House Oct. 16 that showed the more than 1,000 funding awards that have gone to New York, Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., since 2018. It isn't clear what cuts will be made or what criteria the budget office will use to evaluate the grants, according to the report.

The review is in the preliminary stages. The budget office previously said the data would be used to determine whether cities would be eligible for new federal funds, according to the report.

