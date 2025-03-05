What strong partnerships look like to Integris Health's CFO

As hospitals and health systems continue to face financial and operational challenges, strategic partnerships and collaborations have proved to be a strong key to success.

"Healthcare is complex across the industry," Oklahoma City-based Integris Health CFO Mike Weed told Becker's during a CFO+Revenue Cycle Podcast episode. "It is critical that we are partnering with our physicians, both our employed and our community physicians, setting standards and expectations that we all want to work towards that will drive quality and improved outcomes."

Mr. Weed has been in the healthcare industry for 30 years. Prior to joining Integris in 2018, he served in various financial roles at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health for around 23 years.

He said that along with a strong focus on physician partnerships, it's important to also focus on building strong relationships with government and industry leaders.

"You can't do any of this in a silo," he said. "It requires us to be strong partners with everybody that we come in contact with."

With partnerships also comes growth. Integris currently comprises 20 hospitals, 184 clinic locations, nearly 12,000 employees and 19 urgent care clinics. Mr. Weed said the system is looking to expand in the form of "smart growth opportunities."

"There's a shift towards more ambulatory," he said. "We are exploring opportunities in that space. What it really comes down to is we know that Oklahomans value the care and the partnership that they receive from Integris Health. We are looking for opportunities where we can provide even greater access to care for more Oklahomans."