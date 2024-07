What 15 hospitals have been fined for price transparency violations

CMS has now fined 15 hospitals for alleged price transparency violations.

Here are the fine amounts CMS has levied against those hospitals:

UF Health North (Jacksonville, Fla.): $979,000

Northside Hospital Atlanta: $883,180

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): $871,122

Community First Medical Center (Chicago): $847,740

Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): $325,710*

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.): $214,320

Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas): $117,260

Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.H.): $102,660

Doctors' Center Hospital Bayamón (Puerto Rico): $102,200

Hospital General Castañer (Lares, Puerto Rico): $101,400*

Betsy Johnson Hospital (Dunn, N.C.): $99,540

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin, Texas): $70,560*

Fulton County Hospital (Salem, Ark.): $63,900*

West Covina (Calif.) Medical Center: $59,100

Samaritan Hospital-Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Campus: $56,940*

*Hospital appealed fine and case is under review