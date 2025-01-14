'We need to be here': Minnesota hospital critical-access status at risk

Ely (Minn.)-Bloomenson Community Hospital's critical-access hospital status is in jeopardy after CMS sent a Dec. 11 letter that said it had 60 days to reapply due to population changes in the county.

"I'm not concerned about closure," Patricia Banks, CEO of Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, told Becker's Jan. 14. "I am concerned about losing that critical-access designation. It is important to us. It allows us operationally to function and to provide the best level of care in our community."

While the hospital's location is rural, Ms. Banks claimed CMS is basing its review on county statistical data that is more urban.

The hospital received CAH status in 2001 and had not been asked to reapply since, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a Jan. 14 statement shared with Becker's.

After receiving the CMS letter, the hospital immediately reapplied, including a letter of support from U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. CMS has received the application and is reviewing it.

Ms. Banks said the hospital plans to work with CMS and the state to understand how it can apply to get the CAH status back.

"In order to remain viable, we would make whatever adjustments in operations that might be [needed]," she said. "We need to be here."

Becker's has reached out to CMS and will update this story should more information become available.