Washington Legislature passes bill to make healthcare more affordable

The Washington Legislature has passed a bill that would expand charity care eligibility to more than 1 million people and provide free hospital care to another 1 million people who are currently eligible for discounted care.

House Bill 1616 now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee's signature. It was introduced by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who worked with Rep. Tarra Simmons, Rep. Eileen Cody and Rep. Nicole Macri on the bill, according to a March 8 news release from the attorney general's office.

The bill creates two tiers of financial assistance: one for large health systems and one for independent hospitals. Starting July 1, about half of the state's population will be eligible for free or reduced-cost care at about 80 percent of the licensed beds in the state, according to the release.

"Too many Washingtonians are just one hospital bill away from financial crisis," Mr. Ferguson said in the release. "Under current law, a single parent working two minimum wage jobs at 50 hours per week was not eligible for financial assistance at Washington hospitals — that's not right and it needed to change. This bill ensures that help is there for those who need it."

