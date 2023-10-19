Virginia politicians likely to investigate failed VCU Health project

There has been a lot of recent scrutiny regarding the failed VCU Health project in downtown Richmond, and now Virginia legislators are likely to investigate it, Richmond BizSense reported Oct. 17.

A subcommittee of the state's General Assembly investigative arm, the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission, recommended the project failure be investigated, with a fuller decision expected in November, the report said.

VCU Health abandoned the $325 million downtown project but has found itself on the hook for approximately $73 million for backing out, a move prompting questions about leadership decisions at the health system.

"I think it is important that we do it," said Sen. Janet Howell, who chairs JLARC. "It's highly followed by the press and I think we need to get really accurate information about what's going on there. In my mind, there is some problem with the governance structure of the health system."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for VCU Health Chair and VCU President Michael Rao, PhD, to step down from his role at VCU Health, a move Mr. Rao said he agrees with. Current bylaws require the president of the university to also serve as chair of the health system.

VCU Health, currently under the helm of interim CEO Marlon Levy, MD, is also looking for a permanent CEO.