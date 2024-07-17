UW Health's $900M expansion plan: 4 notes

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health has several construction projects in the works to meet growing demand for care, including a new hospital and clinic. In all, the expansions represent an investment of more than $900 million.
"We're just trying to keep up … with the demand for healthcare, really, across the board," Peter Newcomer, MD, COO at UW Health, told the Wisconsin State Journal in a July 16 report.
Here is a breakdown of UW Health's plans:
- Eastpark Medical Center, a seven-story outpatient facility, is slated to open in October. The $465 million clinic has been under construction for two years and will offer multispecialty care for complex conditions, including women's specialty care and cancer treatment.
- In spring 2026, a $177 million addition to UW Hospital is slated to be complete. Construction on a seven-story addition to the hospital's west end will begin in September. The project will add 48 beds designed to quickly convert to intensive care areas if needed. It will also add 29 emergency department rooms, bringing the hospital's total ER bays to 92.
- Construction on a $133 million, one-story addition to East Madison Hospital will begin shortly after the UW Hospital expansion begins. When complete, the expansion will bring six new ORs, 14 inpatient beds, 60 bays for post-acute surgery and more than 20 new ED bays. East Madison opened in 2015 and has 84 inpatient beds and a 20-bed ED. Dr. Newcomer said the hospital has seen an influx of ED visits amid population growth in the region and following SSM Health's recent closure of a standalone emergency center.
- UW Health plans for a University Row Clinic to open in early 2027. The $122 million, four-story clinic will offer specialty and urgent care, and include a lab and pharmacy. Construction is expected to start in spring 2025.