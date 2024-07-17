UW Health's $900M expansion plan: 4 notes

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health has several construction projects in the works to meet growing demand for care, including a new hospital and clinic. In all, the expansions represent an investment of more than $900 million.

"We're just trying to keep up … with the demand for healthcare, really, across the board," Peter Newcomer, MD, COO at UW Health, told the Wisconsin State Journal in a July 16 report.

Here is a breakdown of UW Health's plans: