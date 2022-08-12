USDA investing $74M to healthcare facilities nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $74 million in grants to rural health facilities across the nation.

The grants will cover expansion of care services for 3 million people in 37 states along with Guam and Puerto Rico. Specifically, $32 million of the grants will be spread across 67 rural healthcare organizations in socially vulnerable communities, providing more efficient care for 1 million people in those areas.

"Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care, and dental care," Xochitl Torres Small, undersecretary for USDA Rural Development, said in an Aug. 11 announcement. "The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will build, renovate and equip health care provider facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas in 37 states. Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the millions of people living in small towns across the Nation."

The funds come as a result of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Programs, a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The USDA plans to award more states and healthcare facilities in the coming weeks.