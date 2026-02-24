4 CFO job openings with HCA

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the largest health system in the country, is seeking finance chiefs at four of its hospitals.

As of Dec. 31, HCA operates 190 hospitals, comprised of 179 general acute care hospitals, seven behavioral hospitals and four rehabilitation hospitals. HCA operates in 19 states and England.

Here are the current CFO openings at the system, according to its website:

HCA Healthcare reported a net income of $6.8 billion in 2025, a 17.8% increase year over year.