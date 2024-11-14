University Hospitals training hub receives $3.2M

Cleveland-based University Hospitals was gifted with a $3.2 million donation to support construction of the new Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

The gift, from community leaders Ernie and Patti Novak, will also support caregiver education, training and simulation programming that will occur at the facility, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

The 30,000-square-foot Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center will house conferences, lectures and events, as well as a ballroom, classrooms, simulation labs, and breakout space, the release said.

University Hospitals announced the project this summer alongside a $15 million lead gift from Iris Wolstein and the late Bert Wolstein. The facility, which will include the Patti and Ernie Novak Executive Board Room, is estimated to cost $30 million.