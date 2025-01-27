University Hospitals lab asset sale to Quest finalized

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has completed the sale of select assets of its outreach laboratory services business to Quest Diagnostics.

Under the agreement, Quest's labs in Twinsburg, Ohio, and Pittsburgh will handle testing for UH providers and patients who use Quest's lab services, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

UH will continue to offer inpatient and select outpatient testing through its hospital-based labs.

UH and Quest announced a definitive agreement in August. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In recent months, Labcorp and Quest have acquired lab assets from several health systems. Click here for more information about deals Becker's has reported.





