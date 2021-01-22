UMass Memorial to pay city for COVID-19 field hospital

UMass Memorial Health Care will start paying rent for the use of the Worcester DCU Center as a COVID-19 field hospital, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

The Civic Center Commission voted Jan. 21 to start charging the Worcester-based system after allowing it to use the space rent-free for two months.

Commissioners said that the DCU Center has suffered staggering losses due to the pandemic, and it was fair to start charging rent to help make up some of those costs.

UMass Memorial agreed to start paying 100 percent of the rent immediately.

"Restrictions on the use of the DCU Center as an entertainment destination as the result of the pandemic have place a significant financial burden on the facility, and the City of Worcester has had to subsidize the cost of operation," City Manager Edward Augustus stated, according to the Telegram & Gazette. "This will help offset some of those costs. It is another example of the spirit of cooperation that has long existed between the city and UMass, and I thank them for the amazing work they have done, and continue to do, during this pandemic."

