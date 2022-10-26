UHS reports lower profit amid staffing shortages

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services reported third-quarter net income of $182.8 million compared with $218.4 million in the same period last year amid labor shortages. The decrease in net income came even as revenues were up almost 6 percent in the quarter to total $3.34 billion.

Net income for the nine months ending Sept. 30 was down compared with the same period in 2021, totaling just over $500 million compared with $752.5 million in 2021. Revenues for the nine months in 2022 were again up on the same period last year, totaling $9.95 billion versus $9.4 billion.

The hospital group, which employs more than 89,000 people operating in 39 states as well as Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and the U.K., said staffing shortages had a "material unfavorable impact" on the company’s operating results and that the situation was not expected to improve anytime soon, according to an Oct. 25 news release. In some cases, the company has had to hire more expensive temporary staff to fill vacant positions as well as offer incentives to full-time staff to help with worker retention.

More details can be found here.