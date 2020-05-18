UCHealth requires salaried employees to use PTO days to boost finances

Aurora-based UCHealth said it notified its 25,000 employees earlier this week that many would be required to take eight days of paid time off this summer to reduce expenses and ensure they get rest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-day requirement affects full-time salaried employees who have regular, set schedules, the health system told Becker's Hospital Review via email.

Part-time employees will be required to take less than eight PTO days. For example, a half-time employee who works 20 hours per week would be required to take four days off, said UCHealth.

Employees will be required to take their PTO in July and August.

"Many of our employees have flexible schedules according to the patient care needs in their areas, and their schedules will be set according to the needs of their departments, as usual," the health system said. "Having employees take paid time off will ensure they get the rest and vacations they need, while also helping us reduce expenses."

Senior executives at UCHealth also began taking pay cuts beginning in April.

