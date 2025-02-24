UCHealth CFO's parting advice for his successor

Dan Rieber, CFO of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth is reflecting on his time at the nonprofit health system ahead of his upcoming retirement.

UCHealth comprises 14 acute care hospitals, 35,000 employees and more than 200 clinic sites. Mr. Rieber, who will remain in his role until a new CFO is hired, has been with the system since 2007 but began his journey as CFO in 2018.

From implementing strategies to stabilize and improve financial performance to balancing fiscal discipline with expanded patient care access, Mr. Rieber has spent his healthcare career focused on transparent decision-making and practical financial management to help leave a lasting impact ahead of retirement.

Becker's connected with Mr. Rieber to discuss his time in healthcare, advice for UCHealth's future CFO and hopes for the future organization and industry.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: Looking back on your career, what’s one decision or project you’re most proud of, and why?

Dan Rieber: During my time with UCHealth, our mission has been clear: to improve the lives of our patients, our employees and those in the communities we serve. As the chief financial officer, that means continuously striving to enhance efficiency and reduce the overall cost of healthcare. UCHealth has embraced this mission through various initiatives, including investing in innovative care delivery models, partnering with hospitals facing financial challenges to ensure they have the necessary resources to serve their communities and working to make the cost of health care more affordable for our patients.

One of the most significant accomplishments during my tenure was the financial turnaround of Memorial Health System in Colorado Springs shortly after its two hospitals and clinics joined UCHealth. The hospital was facing financial difficulties and, as the regional CFO at the time, I joined a dedicated leadership team who worked tirelessly to identify best practices and implemented necessary changes to secure a strong financial foundation for the hospital going forward. In spite of the challenges, we maintained a steadfast focus on balancing the hospital's financial health with the needs of patients and staff. The collaborative effort we demonstrated remains a source of pride for me.

Q: What’s the most surprising lesson you’ve learned about balancing financial priorities with patient care?

DR: Healthcare organizations have a critical responsibility to ensure quality care is accessible to all. At UCHealth, we are deeply committed to reducing healthcare costs and working to make insurance premiums more affordable for our patients. In addition to these efforts, we offer a range of financial assistance programs designed to support patients who may need help covering the cost of their care. By prioritizing accessibility and affordability, we can continue our mission of improving lives in the communities we serve — and the best way to bring together financial and patient care goals is to sit down with leaders and have open, honest and transparent discussions. Gaining alignment in this way leads to success on broader goals of increasing access and serving everyone in our communities.

Q: What are your hopes for UCHealth following your retirement? What's one piece of advice you have for the incoming CFO?

DR: I fully expect UCHealth to remain steadfast in its mission and continue the unwavering commitment to put patients at the heart of everything we do. For my successor, I would advise staying grounded, maintaining honesty and transparency, and educating leaders on the crucial importance of preserving a strong financial foundation.

Healthcare is an ever-evolving landscape, and all signs point to increasing costs and reimbursement challenges in the future. However, UCHealth has a proven track record of navigating these challenges by driving innovation, expanding essential services like primary care and behavioral health, and making continuous investments in our dedicated workforce. Following my retirement, this commitment will ensure that UCHealth can continue delivering the highest quality care to patients for many years to come.

Q: As you transition into retirement, what are you most excited about exploring or focusing on next?

DR: Ever since I left college, I have worked hard to become the best financial leader I can be, all while balancing my role as a husband and parent. As I make this transition, I am excited to spend more time with my family and friends. I am also looking forward to traveling internationally, playing more golf and exploring my beautiful home state of Colorado.