U of Utah Health CFO talks meeting the demand in healthcare

In November 2024, Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health and Chicago-based CommonSpirit formed a clinical partnership to give patients at five CommonSpirit hospitals access to physicians and providers at the academic health system. Four months later, the parties are continuing to work together to meet care demands in the community.

"Partnerships like that allow us to broaden our reach and provide more care for the community and the region," Charlton Park, CFO and chief analytics officer for University of Utah Health, said during a Becker's CFO+Revenue Cycle Podcast episode.

Mr. Park has been with the system for more than 16 years and in his current position for more than eight.

The partnership also expands University of Utah Health's capacity to provide more patient care along a major metropolitan region in north-central Utah, the Wasatch Front.

When looking for a strong strategic partnership, Mr. Park said the system focuses on three things.

"We're looking for partnerships and growth that will allow us to expand access while we're able to maintain that focus on high-quality care, a great patient experience and, as a CFO, [I am] focused on maintaining and increasing the financial strength of the organization," he said.

University of Utah Health is also focused on growing within its existing footprint to meet community needs.

The system is currently working on a project to build a health complex in West Valley City, Utah, that will house a multi-specialty outpatient health center, emergency department and hospital. Groundbreaking is expected to occur in mid-2025 and the project will be completed in phases.

"We're super-excited about really bringing the University of Utah Health brand to a really underserved and growing area of Salt Lake County," he said. "The reception that we've received as we've been in the planning phases has been just great from the community"

AI and automation are other areas that Mr. Park focuses on, particularly AI scribe solutions to improve engagement with providers and patients. He said it is "imperative" to keep up with the changes in healthcare technology to lighten the load for providers working to keep up with demand.

"As CFO, I have really got to stay attuned to different opportunities, investments and discover and go after those [investments] that are going to provide the most active return on investment, not just in dollars, but really in lightening the burnout and burden placed upon our physicians and clinicians."