U of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health receives largest donation ever: 4 things to know

Bel Air, Md.-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System, has received a $20 million donation.

Here are four things to know:

1. The donation from Danny and Gail Jones is the organization's largest-ever financial gift.

2. Funding from the donation will support behavioral health, mental health and primary care programs at UM UCH, according to a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's. It will also be used for operating and capital improvements and healthcare service expansion at UM UCH.

3. Bel Air-based UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center's new bed tower will be renamed the Danny and Gail Jones Tower, and Upper Chesapeake Primary Care will be renamed the Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care Program at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

4. UMMS is an academic private health system that partners with the Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore. It comprises 11 hospitals, a network of University of Maryland urgent care centers and more than 150 other care locations.