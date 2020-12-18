Top RCM software vendors in 2020, ranked by Black Book
Black Book Research released its 2020 rankings of revenue cycle management software vendors.
To determine the top-performing vendors, Black Book surveyed 453 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 4,112 physician practices. Vendors were ranked based on 18 key performance indicators, such as reliability, customization, innovation and data security.
Here are Black Book's top five RCM software vendors in five categories:
End-to-end RCM software — Hospital chains, systems, corporations, integrated delivery networks and corporations:
- Optum
- Waystar
- Conifer
- HCS Interactant
- Trubridge Evident
End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals under 100 beds
- Waystar
- Avadyne
- SSI Group
- Trubridge
- Optum
End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals 101 to 200 beds
- Waystar
- Optum
- Change Healthcare
- Trubridge
- Allscripts
End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals 200+ beds
- Optum
- Change Healthcare
- Waystar
- Epic Systems
- Trubridge
End-to-end RCM software — Physician practices and ambulatory facilities/groups
- AdvancedMD Advanced Billing
- DrChrono
- Optum
- Kareo
- Athenahealth
