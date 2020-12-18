Top RCM software vendors in 2020, ranked by Black Book

Black Book Research released its 2020 rankings of revenue cycle management software vendors.

To determine the top-performing vendors, Black Book surveyed 453 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 4,112 physician practices. Vendors were ranked based on 18 key performance indicators, such as reliability, customization, innovation and data security.

Here are Black Book's top five RCM software vendors in five categories:

End-to-end RCM software — Hospital chains, systems, corporations, integrated delivery networks and corporations:

Optum



Waystar



Conifer



HCS Interactant



Trubridge Evident

End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals under 100 beds

Waystar



Avadyne



SSI Group



Trubridge



Optum

End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals 101 to 200 beds

Waystar



Optum



Change Healthcare



Trubridge



Allscripts

End-to-end RCM software — Hospitals 200+ beds

Optum



Change Healthcare



Waystar



Epic Systems



Trubridge

End-to-end RCM software — Physician practices and ambulatory facilities/groups

AdvancedMD Advanced Billing



DrChrono



Optum



Kareo



Athenahealth

