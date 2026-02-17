The team effort behind Moffitt’s operating margin growth 

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center raised its operating margin to 7.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 3.8% during the same period last year, which executive vice president and CFO Joanna Weiss attributed to a strong team effort.

“Our operational teams have done a fantastic job in maximizing our investments in clinical growth while ensuring that our key expense drivers, labor and pharmacy spend, are managed to support our strategy and volumes,” Ms. Weiss told Becker’s.

Total operating revenue increased 15.4% year over year to $849.6 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total operating expenses grew 11.2% to $787.1 million.

“It’s really been a team effort of all of the leaders working together to ensure the capacity we created is fully utilized,” Ms. Weiss said.

She added that Moffitt’s clinical trial revenue has also been strong this year as the system has accrued more patients to trials than in any prior year.

“It speaks to the quality of science and number of clinical trials that are being sponsored at Moffitt,” she said.

Moffitt reported an operating income of $62.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $28.2 million last year. In the first half of fiscal 2026, Moffitt recorded an operating income of $111.1 million (6.7% operating margin), up from $33.5 million (2.3% margin) during the same period last year.