Moffitt Cancer Center raises operating margin to 7.4% in Q2

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center recorded an operating income of $62.5 million (7.4% operating margin) in the second quarter of 2026, up from an operating income of $28.2 million (3.8% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 9 financial report.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Moffitt reported total operating revenue of $849.6 million, up from $736 million during the same period last year. Patient service revenue was $736.8 million, up from $641.4 million.

Total expenses were $787.1 million in the quarter, up from $707.8 million last year. Salaries, wages and benefits totaled $365.5 million, up from $315.8 million. Supply expenses were $293 million, up from $274.8 million. Other operating expenses were $33.2 million, down from $37.2 million.

Moffitt recorded a net income of $84.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $22.9 million during the same quarter last year.