The 'strategic move' helping Altru expand care access

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is making strides to expand healthcare access across its regions of service in 2025.

"Altru is dedicated to enhancing market density and ensuring that our entire community has access to healthcare as close to home as possible," Altru CFO Derek Goebel said in a Feb. 21 statement shared with Becker's. "Our market includes many rural areas where telemedicine and outreach services are essential to reach patients."

In mid-January, the health system opened a $470 million replacement hospital, which comprises 552,000 square feet and accommodates 226 beds, including a 16-bed observation unit, according to the system's website.

Mr. Goebel also touched on how the hospital is in the process of acquiring a critical access hospital. In late June 2024, the health system signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health to acquire a critical access hospital in Devils Lake, N.D.

"This strategic move allows us to serve patients closer to home and expand our market," Mr. Goebel said.

Through Altru’s strategic expansion and innovative care delivery efforts, Mr. Goebel said the system has positioned itself to meet growing patient needs while reinforcing its role as a leading healthcare provider in the region.

"By providing access to high-quality healthcare services locally, we reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for medical care," he said.