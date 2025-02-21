The 'buzz of excitement' behind Duke Health's CHS hospital acquisition

For Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System, the last few months have been filled with acquisition plans and partnerships as the system continues to focus on growth.

The system, which serves 8% of North Carolina's population, signed a definitive agreement with Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in early December to acquire Mooresville, N.C. - based Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for $280 million.

"We acquire the property April 1, we've got a clear line of sight to do that," Lisa Goodlett, senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer of Duke University Health System said during a Becker's CFO+Revenue Cycle podcast. "There's just a buzz of excitement."

Ms. Goodlett said the system has an integration plan to support a seamless transition for the 123-bed hospital to ensure access to computer systems, payroll and shifting provider contracts to Duke. The system has weekly meetings to ensure everything is on track for the acquisition.

Duke has also partnered with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health in late January to build a comprehensive healthcare campus that will comprise the state's first freestanding children's hospital, North Carolina Children's. The buildings are expected to open in around eight years and will cost anywhere from $2 to $3 billion.

"Our teams are collaborating on how to move that forward, and it's just a great advancement for children in the state of North Carolina," Ms. Goodlett said. "[Duke] and UNC were running competitive programs, and the volumes weren't enough to make sure we have access to all the subacute specialists you would want in a children's hospital, so by coming together, we can operate more efficiently [and] have a deeper strength for all the subspecialists that we want to make sure North Carolinians have access."

Looking toward the future, Ms. Goodlett said Duke is open to more partnerships and collaborations.

"I think perhaps in the past, Duke has been thought of as not a willing partner to come to the table, but we certainly are," she said. "We're open to expanding into various parts of the state and really giving the entire population the opportunity to have the Duke healthcare experience."