Texas has 31 CMS 5-star hospitals. How profitable are they?

Marcus Robertson -

Texas holds the most hospitals of any state, and CMS rated 31 of them with five stars, based on five quality categories.

Each of them is profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. PArkview Regional Hospital in Mexia tops the list.

The database lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

Hospital

Total facility cost*

Breakeven point*

Relative profitability*

1. Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia)

897%

240%

657%

2. CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

522%

115%

407%

3. Christus Spohn Hospital Alice

329%

70%

259%

4. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville

401%

153%

248%

5. Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)

373%

128%

245%

6. St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

320%

98%

222%

7. Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

306%

91%

215%

8. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

365%

169%

196%

9. Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson )

351%

158%

193%

10. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

361%

180%

181%

11. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth)

356%

178%

178%

12. Hamilton General Hospital

208%

31%

177%

13. Cuero Regional Hospital

261%

85%

176%

14. UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

282%

110%

172%

15. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

298%

148%

150%

16. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

318%

170%

148%

17. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

208%

65%

143%

18. Houston Methodist Hospital

332%

201%

131%

19. UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)

291%

162%

129%

20. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

351%

239%

112%

21. CHI St. Luke's Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson)

198%

152%

46%

22. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

90%

88%

2%

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

Insufficient data

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Insufficient data

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Insufficient data

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

Insufficient data

Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg)

Insufficient data

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)

Insufficient data

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Insufficient data

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Insufficient data

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Insufficient data

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars