Texas has 31 CMS 5-star hospitals. How profitable are they?

Texas holds the most hospitals of any state, and CMS rated 31 of them with five stars, based on five quality categories.

Each of them is profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. PArkview Regional Hospital in Mexia tops the list.

The database lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

Hospital Total facility cost* Breakeven point* Relative profitability* 1. Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia) 897% 240% 657% 2. CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston 522% 115% 407% 3. Christus Spohn Hospital Alice 329% 70% 259% 4. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville 401% 153% 248% 5. Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle) 373% 128% 245% 6. St. David's Medical Center (Austin) 320% 98% 222% 7. Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas 306% 91% 215% 8. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin) 365% 169% 196% 9. Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson ) 351% 158% 193% 10. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth 361% 180% 181% 11. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth) 356% 178% 178% 12. Hamilton General Hospital 208% 31% 177% 13. Cuero Regional Hospital 261% 85% 176% 14. UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital 282% 110% 172% 15. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital 298% 148% 150% 16. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 318% 170% 148% 17. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple 208% 65% 143% 18. Houston Methodist Hospital 332% 201% 131% 19. UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas) 291% 162% 129% 20. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall 351% 239% 112% 21. CHI St. Luke's Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson) 198% 152% 46% 22. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler 90% 88% 2% Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco Insufficient data Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls Insufficient data Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler) Insufficient data Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano Insufficient data Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg) Insufficient data Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton) Insufficient data Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington Insufficient data Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston) Insufficient data The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton Insufficient data

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output