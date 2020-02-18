Tennessee hospital owes millions in payroll taxes

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., owes the federal government more than $2.3 million in payroll taxes, according to NBC affiliate 10News.

The hospital is owned by the embattled West Palm Beach, Fla.-based health system Rennova Health. In addition to owing taxes to Social Security, Medicare and federal unemployment, documents provided to 10News by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., show that Big South Fork Medical owes an undisclosed amount in state unemployment taxes, interest and penalties.



Ms. Blackburn said the documents paint a similar picture as Rennova's closed Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center. There, employees said taxes had been deducted from their pay but not sent to the IRS.



Rennova did not respond to 10News' requests for comment.



