Tenet, HCA and UHS report strong outpatient results

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare said this week that net operating revenues at its outpatient division, United Surgical Partners International, were up 16.7% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year to total $941 million.

In the nine months ending Sept. 30, net revenues totaled $2.8 billion for the division, up from $2.3 billion in the same period in 2022.

Tenet's numbers are reflective of a nationwide trend where outpatient volumes are up compared with last year and certainly well above a few years ago. Recent data from Kaufman Hall shows an 11% increase in outpatient revenue year to date versus 2022 and a 45% jump compared with year-to-date 2020.

Here are more numbers to note from other for-profit health systems' financial results that demonstrate how outpatient volumes are rising.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

UHS reported $7.48 billion in gross outpatient revenue for the acute care sector in the third quarter, versus $6.4 billion in the same period last year, a 17.3% increase.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

HCA reported that outpatient surgeries in the third quarter totaled 254,557 compared with 133,521 inpatient surgeries in the same period. In the third quarter of 2022, outpatient surgeries totaled 252,026, with inpatient surgeries totaling 132,470.







