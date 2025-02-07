Temporarily closed Missouri hospital faces uncertainty

The future of St. Louis-based Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital remains uncertain after the hospital received approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to temporarily suspend its license due to a blood supply shortage in mid-December, STLPR, part of NPR, reported Feb. 6.

The hospital, which opened in January, has been hit with at least two lawsuits since the temporary closure that claim it owes employees back pay, the publication said.

OneStaff Medical, a staffing company, filed a lawsuit Dec. 20 claiming the hospital owes it more than $60,000 in unpaid services.

"OneStaff has attempted to collect the amounts that [are] due and owing amicably, but HGP has refused, and continues to refuse, to pay," the suit, obtained by STLPR, said. "OneStaff has made written demands to HGP for payment, but HGP has ignored or refused to honor such demands."

The second lawsuit was filed by a Homer G. Phillips employee, Erica Spradley, and claims the hospital owes her $5,000 in unemployment, pain and suffering, paid time off and unpaid wages.

Ms. Spradley's lawsuit claims she has been unable to file for unemployment because the hospital did not report her wages or pay unemployment insurance.

Homer G. Phillips hospital administrators sent an email to its furloughed employees, obtained by STLPR, that said the workers would receive minimum wage payment "soon," but that the remaining balance would be paid "as soon as additional funds become available."

