Tampa General takes over management of teaching hospital

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has taken on administrative leadership, operational management and strategic support for Lakeside Medical Center, a 70-bed public teaching hospital in Belle Glade, Fla., through an agreement with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County.

Effective Feb. 1, the partnership aims to enhance quality, improve access to care in rural Palm Beach County, and bolster clinical training, recruitment and retention. It also aims to improve the hospital's financial status.

"We're extending the strategic, operational, and clinical expertise we offer at Tampa General to support the leadership, providers, and teams at Lakeside Medical Center and expand access to world-class care in the Glades," John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, said in a March 13 news release. "It's the best of both worlds — high-quality care close to home."

Under the management and administrative services agreement, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County retains ownership of the hospital and its assets. The agreement does not alter the rights or obligations of district employees working at Lakeside Medical.

To lead the operational transition, Tampa General has appointed Ron Doncaster, former interim COO of Tampa General, as vice president of business operations and integration at Lakeside Medical.

"Our number one goal is to meet the needs of the community," Mr. Doncaster said. "With improved delivery models and expanded access to specialists, we can elevate the level of care available in the community without losing the personal service only a local hospital can provide."