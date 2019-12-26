Summa Health provided almost $111M in community benefits

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health recorded a community benefit of $110.7 million in 2018, the health system's CEO said Dec. 16.

The benefit included $8.9 million in charity care and $30.6 million in unpaid costs for Medicaid patients. Summa also reported $23.6 million in education benefits, $6.5 million for research, $29.8 million in subsidized health services and $11.3 million for community health improvement.

"Giving back to the people we serve is a continuous focus across Summa Health and one of the most important things that we do," Summa President and CEO Cliff Deveny, MD, said in a prepared statement. "Whether through the services that we provide or the many partnerships we enjoy with agencies and other organizations throughout the area, we are committed to keeping our community strong, healthy and successful."

