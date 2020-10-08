Stranger pays $5,000 toward Kentucky heart patient's hospital bill

A stranger paid $5,000 toward a medical bill of a 31-year-old patient who underwent a heart procedure at Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.) this year, according to Kaiser Health News.

Mattthew Fentress was diagnosed six years ago with cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that developed after he had the flu and that could lead to heart failure. This year, his cardiologist recommended an ablation procedure to restore his normal heart rhythm.

Even with insurance, the procedure and related visits left Mr. Fentress with a medical bill of more than $10,000. After an adjustment from his insurer, United Healthcare said he owed $7,900. Mr. Fentress, who said he earns $30,000 a year, was afraid he wouldn't be able to pay the bill, according to the report.



Karen Fritz, a retired college professor in Las Vegas, saw part of his story on CBS This Morning, and called the hospital to donate $5,000 toward his bill.

"I've been a young person in college with medical bills. I just really felt convicted to help him out, to help him get beyond his financial struggles. I had no hesitation; I felt led by the Holy Spirit to do that," said Ms. Fritz. "When you help other people, it gives you joy."

"The system still failed me," said Mr. Fentress. "It was humanity that stepped up."

More articles on healthcare finance:

M Health Fairview to lay off 900, close hospital ED

Investors extracted $400M from hospital chain that couldn't afford supplies

7 hospitals with strong finances

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.