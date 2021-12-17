States where COVID-19 hospitalizations cost the most, least

- Small
The state with the highest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization was New Jersey, costing $128,650, according to a Dec. 15 analysis from Fair Health, an independent nonprofit that works to bring transparency to healthcare costs.
The average allowed amount is the price negotiated between a health insurer and provider for an in-network service. The amount includes the portion the health plan will pay as well as what the patient is responsible for. The report analyzed costs for both complex inpatients, who required either ventilation or intensive care unit admission, and noncomplex inpatients, who were hospitalized but did not require ventilation or ICU admission.
Here are the five states with the highest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization:
New Jersey — $128,650
California — $127,281
Alaska — $125,237
Nevada — $124,202
Arizona — $117,638
Here are the five states with the lowest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization:
Maryland — $49,127
Arkansas — $69,269
West Virginia — $73,094
North Carolina — $76,722
Kentucky — $77,063
Here are the five states with the highest average allowed amount for a noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization:
Alaska — $44,239
Nevada — $42,999
California — $42,674
Wyoming — $40,640
New Jersey — $40,590
Here are the five states with the lowest average allowed amount for a noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization:
Maryland — $12,531
Arkansas — $16,593
Michigan — $16,773
West Virginia — $16,918
Kentucky — $16,959