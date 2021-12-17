States where COVID-19 hospitalizations cost the most, least

The state with the highest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization was New Jersey, costing $128,650, according to a Dec. 15 analysis from Fair Health, an independent nonprofit that works to bring transparency to healthcare costs.

The average allowed amount is the price negotiated between a health insurer and provider for an in-network service. The amount includes the portion the health plan will pay as well as what the patient is responsible for. The report analyzed costs for both complex inpatients, who required either ventilation or intensive care unit admission, and noncomplex inpatients, who were hospitalized but did not require ventilation or ICU admission.

Here are the five states with the highest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization:

New Jersey — $128,650

California — $127,281

Alaska — $125,237

Nevada — $124,202

Arizona — $117,638

Here are the five states with the lowest average allowed amount for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization:

Maryland — $49,127

Arkansas — $69,269

West Virginia — $73,094

North Carolina — $76,722

Kentucky — $77,063

Here are the five states with the highest average allowed amount for a noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization:

Alaska — $44,239

Nevada — $42,999

California — $42,674

Wyoming — $40,640

New Jersey — $40,590

Here are the five states with the lowest average allowed amount for a noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization:

Maryland — $12,531

Arkansas — $16,593

Michigan — $16,773

West Virginia — $16,918

Kentucky — $16,959